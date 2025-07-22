Late Reading Rally Leads to Game One Win over Binghamton

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (11-11, 36-53) defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (14-8, 59-30) 6-3 Tuesday to open the six-game series. The Fightin Phils fell behind 3-0 but stormed back for six unanswered runs across the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to finish on top. Reading's pitching produced seven 1-2-3 innings in the contest, only allowing runners on base in the fourth and fifth innings.

With the game knotted at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Carson DeMartini was looking to do damage. The Phillies' No. 15 prospect hadn't recorded an RBI since July 6, but with Leandro Pineda on third, he ripped a line drive to right field just deep enough to score Pineda on a sacrifice fly for the eventual winning run.

The Rumble Ponies possess a plethora of top talent with the Mets' top three prospects currently playing for Binghamton. Top prospect Jett Williams led off the game, but Reading starter Estibenzon Jimenez made quick work of him with a pop-up to second base. No. 6 prospect Ryan Clifford batted in the three-hole and struck out as Jimenez retired the side in order.

Jimenez continued to earn outs early and often, putting Binghamton down 1-2-3 in the second on 21 pitches across the first two frames. He continued to carve into the third inning, forcing multiple soft pop-ups into the shallow outfield.

Despite Jimenez's perfection, Rumble Ponies starter Joander Suarez held Reading's offense down too. The Fightin Phils recorded a single in the first and the second innings but didn't make much of them. As the top of Binghamton's order came up for a second time, they figured out Jimenez's magic, taxing him for three straight hits and taking a 1-0 lead.

Williams doubled. D'Andre Smith singled to center field. Then Clifford scored Williams on a double, with a smooth slide to beat the throw to second base. Kevin Parada scored on a single to left field by Kevin Parada to double the Rumble Ponies' lead. Jimenez then worked two straight outs to get out of the jam. Though Binghamton, the first-place team in the Eastern League, looked the part.

It added on in the top of the fifth with an RBI single from Clifford to score Williams. Jimenez's pitch count sat at 73 entering the sixth and he returned to his groove with a quick inning. The Fightin Phils tallied their first extra base hit in the bottom of the sixth off a double from Aidan Miller - his first hit since July 13. The double prompted Binghamton manager Reid Brignac to replace Suarez with left-hander Daniel Juarez (L, 0-2).

The southpaw hit DeMartini with a pitch to put the tying run at the plate. Hendry Mendez ripped a ball at second base and it sneaked through the chest of William Lugo, allowing Miller to score to cut the deficit to two. Up came Paul McIntosh, who batted .583 in the weekend series against Portland. He slapped a double down the left-field line for another run and moved the tying run 90 feet away from home.

Dylan Campbell couldn't bring in Mendez from third and Reading trailed 3-2 entering the seventh. Jimenez's day was done after 6.0 innings, striking out a season-high eight batters, and allowing just three runs on seven hits. Jack Dallas (W, 1-1) entered for the Fightin Phils and retired the side in order on 13 pitches.

On the second pitch he faced, Nick Dunn hammered a ball into the pool in right field. The solo shot tied the game at 3-3 and Alex Binelas followed up the home run with a single to right field. Pineda scorched a single to right field too, but Binelas was thrown out attempting to advance to third base. As the lineup flipped over for Reading, Binghamton went to the bullpen again, this time for right-hander Anthony Nunez. Pineda advanced to third on a wild pitch and Miller walked with only one out.

DeMartini's sacrifice fly gave Reading the lead late in the game, putting its bullpen in the spotlight. Dallas worked through the eighth with ease, striking out two more batters to make it 10 straight Binghamton batters retired in a row.

The Fightin Phils added two more in the bottom of the eighth on a passed ball and RBI single from Binelas. The six runs across the final three innings were more than enough for Andrew Bechtold to complete the save for the series-opening win.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, with Binghamton's starter yet to bhe announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Wednesday Night is a tribute to Disney's "Winnie the Pooh." Thursday is fireworks and Recovery Awareness Night, thanks to Berks Counseling Center and SOS Berks. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Thompkins and Golf Tribute Night, featuring an appearance from Chris McDonald. On Saturday, there is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, thanks to International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 429, as well as Harry Potter Tribute Night. The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.