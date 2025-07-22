Bazzana and Genao Hit 5 Doubles, But Walk-Off Harrisburg Homer Beats Akron, 5-3

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RubberDucks second baseman Travis Bazzana had three doubles, and shortstop Angel Genao drove him in twice with RBI doubles, but Harrisburg catcher Maxwell Romero, Jr. hit a walk-off, three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning for a 5-3 Senators win in the opener of a six-game series at FNB Field Tuesday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 3-2, in the ninth inning, right-hander Zane Morehouse allowed a leadoff walk to first baseman Brenden Boissiere. Pinch runner Viandel Pena advanced on a sacrifice by designated hitter Paul Witt. Right fielder Carlos De La Cruz walked, and after a flyout by second baseman Kevin Made, Romero hit Morehouse's first-pitch for the walk-off home run. It was the first blown save for Morehouse in eight opportunities this season, the second walk-off home run against Morehouse and Akron this season, and the third walk-off loss for Akron in four games since the All-Star break.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Tommy Mace held Harrisburg scoreless until the third inning, when a leadoff walk led to a game-tying double by Tallmadge native Phillip Glasser, who scored the go-ahead run on shortstop Seaver King's sacrifice fly. Mace lasted four innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Right-hander Jake Miller pitched two hitless innings. Left-hander Steven Pérez worked two scoreless innings with help of an inning-ending line-drive double play to end a seventh-inning threat. Morehouse began the ninth inning and took his third walk-off loss.

Duck Tales

Bazzana hit the first pitch from right-hander Riley Cornelio for a game-opening double to right field. Genao doubled to left field to score Bazzana for a 1-0 lead. Center fielder Guy Lipscomb singled, stole second base and scored on Bazzana's third double in the fifth inning. In the eighth, Bazzana walked, advanced on a wild pitch and flyout, and scored on Genao's double down the first-base line off left-hander Dustin Saenz for a 3-2 Akron lead.

Notebook

Bazzana was the first RubberDuck with a three-double game since Richie Palacios at Altoona on June 9, 2021...Since 2005, only one Akron player has a four-double game - Ryan Mulhern against Erie on Aug. 9, 2005...Bazzana has reached base in 14 straight Dobule-A games, going back to May 2...Bazzana and Lipscomb extended four-game hitting streaks...Left fielder Joe Lampe 's five-game hitting streak ended...The RubberDucks have lost 11 of their last 13 games...Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 4-3...Game Time: 2:31...Attendance: 5,761.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Yorman Gómez is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Jake Bennett as both make their Double-A debuts. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







