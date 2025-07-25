Denholm Starts Strong, But Harrisburg Rallies Past Akron, 5-2

RubberDucks right-hander Trent Denholm struck out seven batters in six innings, but the Harrisburg Senators rallied for a 5-2 victory, evening the series with Akron, in the fourth game of a six-game series at FNB Field Friday night.

Turning Point

Akron led, 2-1, in bottom of the seventh inning, when right-hander Zane Morehouse allowed a leadoff single to first baseman Branden Boissiere and walked designated hitter Cayden Wallace. Center fielder Delino DeShields, Jr., singled to load the bases with no outs. Catcher Maxwell Romero, Jr., singled to right field, and when the ball got past right fielder Wuilfredo Antunez, all three runners scored, giving Harrisburg a 4-2 lead.

Mound Presence

Denholm allowed a first-inning solo home run to second baseman Kevin Made but then only allowed one more hit and one walk through the fifth inning, retiring 12 of 13 in one stretch. In the sixth, he allowed a one-out single to left fielder Phillip Glasser and walk to shortstop Seaver King before getting Made to ground into an inning-ending double play. Denholm matched his season high of seven strikeouts and worked six innings for the sixth time in nine starts since June 1. Morehouse allowed three runs - one earned - on three hits and a walk in the seventh. Left-hander Adam Tulloch allowed a run on three hits in the eighth.

Duck Tales

Akron tied the game in the top of the second inning, as left fielder Joe Lampe tripled to right-center field and scored on center fielder Guy Lipscomb 's RBI groundout against right-hander Chance Huff. In the fifth against right-hander Hyun-il Choi, first baseman Jonah Advincula singled and stole second base, scoring on a two-out single by shortstop Angel Genao. Akron had only one baserunner - an eighth-inning walk - against three Harrisburg relievers the rest of the game.

Notebook

Genao has five hits and four RBIs in the series and has 15 hits in 10 games against Harrisburg...Second baseman Travis Bazzana was 0-for-4, ending his five-game hitting streak and 15-game on-base streak...The RubberDucks have 10 doubles and two triples in the first four games of the series...Akron leads the season series with Harrisburg, 6-4...Game Time: 2:28 (0:05 delay)...Attendance: 3,256.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 6 p.m. Saturday at FNB Field. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-1, 3.24 ERA) is scheduled to face the Senators. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







