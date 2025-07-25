Anderson Wins Second 'Wolves Walk-off of the Week

July 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (12-12, 57-36 overall) walked-off Somerset (15-10, 50-44) for the second time this week with a 5-4 win on Friday.

Erie grabbed the lead against Brock Selvidge in the first inning when Max Anderson blasted a solo homer. It was his 12th homer of the year and first since June 12.

Max Alba started for Erie and made his Double-A debut. In the second inning, Omar Martinez belted a leadoff homer. On the next pitch, Tyler Hardman crushed a solo shot to give Somerset a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Roc Riggio slammed Somerset's third solo homer against Alba, making it 3-1. After Dylan Jasso singled, Hardman tripled to right to make it 4-1.

In the fourth, Josue Briceño led off with his second hit of the game against Selvidge. After Justice Bigbie walked, Jake Holton roped a two-run double to make it 4-3. Holton stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly from Roberto Campos, tying the game at 4-4.

Alba turned in five innings in his Erie debut. He allowed four runs on seven hits. He walked one batter and struck out three.

Thanks to a pair of scoreless innings each from Tanner Kohlhepp and Richard Guasch (W, 1-3), the game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth. In the ninth against Danny Watson (L, 1-4), Max Clark led off with a single. Thayron Liranzo followed with a double to send Clark to third. Anderson then sliced a fly ball that landed in the right-field corner for a game-winning hit, scoring Clark to give Erie a 5-4 victory.

Erie continues the series at UPMC Park against Somerset on Saturday at 6:05 p.m., with Garrett Burhenn set to face Trent Sellers.

