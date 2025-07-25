Fightins' Comeback Falls Short in Rain-Soaked Defeat

July 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (11-14, 36-56) lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-8, 62-30) 12-9 on Friday for their third straight loss. The Fightin Phils' pitchers walked eight batters and fell short of an eight-run comeback.

Reading starter Chuck King's (L, 5-4) recent heater has featured just two earned runs in 16.1 innings through three starts in July. His success has featured soft contact and few walks. Though, to start Saturday's contest, King instantly allowed a single smoked to right field and a walk. The hiccup was quickly fixed, as he induced a 5-4-3 double play to work out of the jam.

King's luck ran out in the second inning. After allowing an infield single with one out, Binghamton third baseman Nick Lorusso popped a no-doubt home run to left field to build a 2-0 lead. It was Lorusso's second home run in as many games, and continued a trend of a power surge from the Rumble Ponies.

The Fightin Phils came soaring back in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 2-2. The bottom of their lineup produced as Leandro Pineda scored Felix Reyes on a sacrifice fly before Alex Binelas drove in Nick Dunn on a double. As Binghamton starter R.J. Gordon (W, 2-0) struggled, he eventually punched out Aidan Miller for the second time to retire the side and leave two runners on.

Reyes handed Reading's first lead of the day the next inning with a two-run blast, going the opposite way over the pool in right field and scoring Hendry Mendez. The Rumble Ponies got to King again with a solo home run from Chris Suero. They then tied it up again as King walked three straight batters and allowed a single with no outs. The single from Mets' top prospect Jett Williams forced a call to the bullpen, where Gunner Mayer came on and immediately hit a batter to gift Binghamton a 5-4 lead.

The Rumble Ponies added to their lead in the fifth as Suero singled and came around to score, his third hit and third run of the day. Mayer exited for Jaydenn Estanista with no outs and walked his first two batters to score another run. An infield single scored another and the bases cleared on a single to right field and multiple throwing errors, making the deficit 11-4 all of a sudden. Ryan Clifford then made the lead eight.

The Fightin Phils cut into the deficit in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double from Leandro Pineda. Caleb Ricketts then scored on a fielder's choice from Binelas and Miller brought home Pineda on another fielder's choice. The three-run inning was Reading's best of the game. Though it still trailed by five.

The Fightin Phils continued to scrape back in the seventh. Dylan Campbell blasted a two-run home run way over the left field fence. The five-straight runs all of a sudden made the deficit just three. The comeback effort eventually fell short as Binghamton's seven-run fifth inning was too much to overcome.

