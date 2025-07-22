Bullpen Spins Five Scoreless in 2-1 Defeat

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Altoona got a brilliant performance from three relievers, Valentin Linarez, Blake Townsend and Beau Burrows ; however, the Chesapeake Baysox held on for a 2-1 win over Altoona in front of 6,208 fans on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Chesapeake swiped the series opener from Altoona with a brilliant night on the mound from Levi Wells, Carter Rustad and Trace Bright. Carter Young slammed a two-run homer in the second inning off Curve starter Po-Yu Chen. Chen tossed three innings and allowed just two other baserunners with three strikeouts.

Altoona claimed a run back in the third inning on a little league home run from Jase Bowen. Bowen doubled to left field and advanced on a pair of throwing errors on the play to score Altoona's lone run in the game.

Trace Bright was the star on the mound for the Baysox, allowing just one hit and one walk with eight strikeouts over five innings of relief. Altoona got a one out single from Mitch Jebb in the ninth inning and after he advanced to second on wild pitch, Bright struck out Duce Gourson and Termarr Johnson to end the game.

Linarez tossed another scoreless outing in relief for Altoona, he's allowed just two runs in his last 16 innings dating back to June 10. Townsend followed Linarez with three scoreless frames in relief, working around two baserunners in the eighth inning. Beau Burrows struck out the first batter he faced to strand two in scoring position and then tossed a scoreless ninth inning to hold the line for the Curve bullpen.

The Curve continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for the Curve with righty Ryan Long.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.