Yard Goats to Host G.O.A.T. Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival Thursday-Saturday

July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with 360 Marketing & Events, will host the first-ever GOAT Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival this week at Dunkin' Park. The festival will benefit Hartford's Camp Courant and Hands on Hartford. The event will kick off this Thursday, July 24th (5-8 PM) with the Happy GOAT VIP Preview Night, and continue with a Grand Tasting Session on Friday, July 25th (5-9 PM), and two Grand Tasting Sessions on Saturday, July 26th (1-5 PM & 6-10PM). The event will include a vibrant and festive atmosphere filled with music, entertainment, delicious food, and fun activities for all. There will be a Mexican flair with plenty of cultural delicacies to enjoy from local and regional chefs, along with music that will sing to your soul. Tickets are now available to purchase at GOATtacostequilataps.com. The event is open to all media.

What: Yard Goats to Host First-Ever G.O.A.T. Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival at Dunkin' Park

When: Thursday, July 24th 5:00-8:00 PM Happy GOAT VIP Preview Night

Friday, July 25th 5:00-9:00 PM Grand Tasting Session 1

Saturday, July 26th 1:00-5:00 PM Grand Tasting Session 2

Saturday, July 26th 6:00-10:00 PM Grand Tasting Session 3

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)

Ticket Information

Happy GOAT VIP Preview Night: $95 Designated Driver: $30

Grand Tastings (Friday & Saturday) $60 (online) $70 purchased (gate) Designated Driver: $30

Tickets include admission, 20 beverage tastings, 2 food redemptions, culinary kitchen demonstrations, live music, DJ & entertainment. Designated Driver Ticket includes admission, 2 food token redemptions, culinary kitchen demonstrations, live music, DJ & entertainment.







