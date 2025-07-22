Yard Goats to Host G.O.A.T. Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival Thursday-Saturday
July 22, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with 360 Marketing & Events, will host the first-ever GOAT Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival this week at Dunkin' Park. The festival will benefit Hartford's Camp Courant and Hands on Hartford. The event will kick off this Thursday, July 24th (5-8 PM) with the Happy GOAT VIP Preview Night, and continue with a Grand Tasting Session on Friday, July 25th (5-9 PM), and two Grand Tasting Sessions on Saturday, July 26th (1-5 PM & 6-10PM). The event will include a vibrant and festive atmosphere filled with music, entertainment, delicious food, and fun activities for all. There will be a Mexican flair with plenty of cultural delicacies to enjoy from local and regional chefs, along with music that will sing to your soul. Tickets are now available to purchase at GOATtacostequilataps.com. The event is open to all media.
What: Yard Goats to Host First-Ever G.O.A.T. Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival at Dunkin' Park
When: Thursday, July 24th 5:00-8:00 PM Happy GOAT VIP Preview Night
Friday, July 25th 5:00-9:00 PM Grand Tasting Session 1
Saturday, July 26th 1:00-5:00 PM Grand Tasting Session 2
Saturday, July 26th 6:00-10:00 PM Grand Tasting Session 3
Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)
Ticket Information
Happy GOAT VIP Preview Night: $95 Designated Driver: $30
Grand Tastings (Friday & Saturday) $60 (online) $70 purchased (gate) Designated Driver: $30
Tickets include admission, 20 beverage tastings, 2 food redemptions, culinary kitchen demonstrations, live music, DJ & entertainment. Designated Driver Ticket includes admission, 2 food token redemptions, culinary kitchen demonstrations, live music, DJ & entertainment.
Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2025
- Yard Goats to Host G.O.A.T. Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival Thursday-Saturday - Hartford Yard Goats
- Dominguez Opens Six-Game Series with Hartford - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Yard Goats Stories
- Yard Goats to Host G.O.A.T. Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival Thursday-Saturday
- Pitching Dominant as Yard Goats Take Series
- Yard Goats with 7th Walk-Off Win in Front of Packed House
- Condon Hits First Home Run as a Yard Goat in Loss
- Yard Goats Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break