July 22, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS OUTLAST FIGHTIN PHILS 4-3 IN 12 INNING THRILLER The Portland Sea Dogs (8-13, 42-46) took the series finale 4-3 over the Reading Fightin Phils (10-11, 35-53) in 12 innings on Sunday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game was tied 3-3 entering the top of the 12th, when the Sea Dogs offense sparked. With Ahbram Liendo starting the inning on second base, Karson Simas executed a bunt single to move Liendo to third. A batter later, James Tibbs III hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Liendo which gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead. Portland took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a leadoff solo home run from Zach Ehrhard (7). Reading tied the game on a solo home run by Paul McIntosh (6). The Sea Dogs used a two-run home run by Ronald Rosario (4) to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the 11th. The Fightin Phils tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the 11th on a two-run blast by Dylan Campbell (2).

STARTING INNINGS WITH A BANG The Sea Dogs have had a ton of production come from the first man up in an inning and it showed in Sunday's win when Zach Ehrhard started the scoring with his leadoff home run in the top of the second. It was the fifth time he has hit a home run to leadoff an inning out of the seven home runs he's tallied. Overall, Portland has the third-most leadoff home runs in Double-A with 24 (Somerset ranks 1st with 30). The Sea Dog with the second highest team total of leadoff home runs is Mikey Romero with four out of the eight he's hit.

ROSARIO LAUNCHES A ROCKET With Sunday's game tied in the top of the 11th, Sea Dogs catcher Ronald Rosario launched a two-run home run to give Portland a 3-1 lead. The tank was Rosario's fourth long ball of the season. Over his last five games, Rosario is hitting .400 (14-for-35) with a double, a homer, and four RBI. After a rocky start to the season, Rosario's average has ballooned to .212 and seems to be on come up.

A YEAR AGO VERSUS FLYING SQUIRRELS During the 2024 season the Sea Dogs and Flying Squirrels squared off six times from June 18th-June 23rd at Hadlock Field in Portland. Richmond took the season series 4-2 over Portland. Both of Portland's victories over Richmond came in one-run fashion, 12-11 on Tuesday June 18th and then 8-7 on Saturday June 22nd.

DREW TWO-HITS EHRHARD Sea Dogs infielder Drew Ehrhard once again notched two hits, going 2-5 at the dish in Sunday's win over the Fightin Phils. That marks the eighth time this season that Ehrhard has registered a multi-hit performance. Acting as a catalyst and veteran presence in the locker room to the Sea Dogs offense, he's also totaled nine extra-base hits while crushing two home runs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 22, 2014 - Jonathan Roof hit a walk-off RBI double, giving the Sea Dogs to a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Mets at Hadlock Field...Roof replaced Ryan Lavarnway, who went 1-for-3 with a homer in a MLB Rehab Assignment.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his 10th start of the season, sporting an 3-2 record with a 2.48 ERA. His last start came on July 13 against Hartford, throwing 6.1 innings while giving up one unearned run on three hits, two walks, and fanning three batters.







Eastern League Stories from July 22, 2025

