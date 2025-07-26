Fightin Phils Drop Saturday Night Contest to Binghamton

(Reading, PA) - A five-run third inning was enough for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-8; 63-30) to roll to a 9-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, the Rumble Ponies clinch the series victory as they lead it four games to one.

Griff McGarry (L, 0-3) started for Reading and sent the Rumble Ponies down 1-2-3 in the top of the first inning. In the second inning, McGarry issued three walks, but used three ground outs to escape the inning with no damage.

The case wouldn't be the same in the third for McGarry. He issued a leadoff walk to Jett Williams, then a single to Carson Benge. Ryan Clifford followed with a single to score Williams and make it 1-0. Jacob Reimer walked to load the bases and D'Andre Smith followed with a single to score Benge and extend the lead to 2-0. After a Chris Suero strike out, Nick Lorusso plated Clifford with a sac fly. The next batter, Kevin Parada hit a two-run single, scoring Reimer and Smith, to make it 5-0.

McGarry's night ended after 2.2 innings and he allowed five runs on four hits, with five walks and two strikeouts. He was relieved by John McMillon who retired all four batters he faced and struck out three.

Reading responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth off Binghamton starter Jonathan Santucci (W, 2-0). Erick Brito led off with a single and Hendry Mendez followed with a walk. Felix Reyes reached on an error by Jett Williams, which scored Brito. Paul McIntosh followed by grounding into a 5-4-3 double play, but it plated Mendez to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Eiberson Castellano entered for the top of the fifth inning, making his first appearance since May 29. Reimer led off the inning with a single and Smith also singled. Following a walk to Lorusso, Parada grounded into a fielder's choice to score Reimer and make it 6-2.

Santucci allowed two runs, but neither were earned, on two hits. The left hander walked three and struck out seven in the victory.

Following two-scoreless innings from Andrew Walling in relief, Andrew Bechtold entered for the eighth. Wyatt Young hit a one-out single, then Williams worked a walk. After a strikeout of Benge, Clifford lifted a three-run home run to left-center field to extend the Rumble Ponies lead to 9-2.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez will start for Reading, with RHP Jack Wenninger set to start for Binghamton. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 5 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, presented by Berks County Intermediate Unit. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

