Lombard Jr. Launches Dinger for Second-Straight Game in Series Finale Loss at Hartford Sunday
July 20, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Hartford Yard Goats in the finale of a three-game series at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, C.T. on Sunday by a score of 3-2.
With the loss, Somerset drops to a 6-7-3 series record this season. The Patriots fell to 5-7 in 12 games against the Yard Goats this year. Somerset is 1-3 in one-run games against Hartford this season.
LHP Ben Shields (5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fourth start with Somerset this season.
RHP Michael Arias (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) made his Somerset debut and recorded his final strikeout with a 100-mph fastball.
Arias became the first non-rehabbing member of the Yankees' 40-man roster to appear with Somerset this season.
SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, K) crushed a two-run home run in the ninth inning.
Lombard Jr. has homered in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. In the three-game series @HFD, Lombard Jr. went 4-for-14 (.286/.286/.857) with 2 R, 4 XBH (2 2B, 2 HR), 3 RBI and a 1.143 OPS. Lombard Jr. is tied for second among Yankees minor leaguers with 62 R. He also ranks eighth in OBP (.378) and tied for ninth in XBH (27).
