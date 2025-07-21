Oswaldo Cabrera to Appear at August 19th Somerset Patriots Game

July 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will welcome Oswaldo Cabrera to the Tuesday, August 19 game at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots take on the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) at 6:35 pm.

Cabrera will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and then sign autographs and take pictures with fans on the main concourse during the game from 6:35 pm to 8:00 pm. Autographs will be $35 and limited to one per person on a first come, first served basis. Fans can purchase autograph tickets (cash only) when they enter the ballpark at a table located by section 204 wall.

The popular Yankees utilityman was the league MVP in his lone season in Somerset in 2021, the inaugural year as the Yankees Double-A affiliate. That season, Cabrera hit .256/.311/.492 with 61 R, 112 H, 29 2B, 1 3B, 24 HR, 78 RBI and 20 SB in 109 games for the Patriots.

"I am so excited to visit with Somerset Patriots fans and staff on August 19," said Cabrera. "Playing for the Somerset Patriots was such an impactful time in my life - and career - and I'm really looking forward to being there again."

Cabrera made his MLB debut with the Yankees on 8/17/22 and would go on to hit .247/.312/.429 with 21 R, 38 H, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR and 19 RBI in 44 games.

Prior to a season-ending left ankle fracture earlier this season, the Guarenas, Venezuela native was hitting .243/.322/.308 over 34 games.

Cabrera has 201 hits, 34 2B, 20 HR, 95 RBI and 15 SB over his MLB career with New York.







