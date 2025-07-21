Sea Dogs' Japan Night to Honor Maine's Connection to Baseball in Japan

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will host Japan Night, presented by Japan Airlines, at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field on Tuesday, July 29th at 6:00 PM. The night is a tribute to Horace Wilson, the Mainer, who introduced baseball to Japan.

The night will include traditional Japanese music, beverages, and giveaways, as well as honoring Maine's unique connection to baseball in Japan.

Traditional Japanese Shakuhachi Flute music by Toji Kaido Perlman will entertain fans pregame on the front plaza. Maine Taiko Dojo Drumming will have a pregame performance on the field. Pineland Suzuki Tour Group will perform the National Anthem.

Kirin Ichiban Beer will be served at the park, in addition to Farthest Star Sake, whose founder and head brewer is Maine Native Todd Bellomy.

Japan Airlines will award one lucky fan at the game 80,000 miles. This mileage is equivalent to a round-trip Premium Economy flight between the U.S. and Tokyo, such as Boston-Tokyo or New York-Tokyo (subject to availability, Tax and fuel fees paid by the passenger). Fans can register to win at seadogs.com but must be present at the game to be eligible to win. Japan Airlines will also be giving away Uchiwa Japanese fans.

Masataka Yoshida's game-worn Scooby Doo jersey from his rehab appearance with the Sea Dogs on July 6th will be auctioned off to benefit Friends of Aomori. Friends of Aomori is a nonprofit organization consisting of many dedicated members striving to improve the relationship between the State of Maine and Aomori Prefecture, Japan. Yoshida autographed baseballs will also be available to win during the game through the Sea Dogs Rewards App.

Sea Dogs' Japanese t-shirts will also be available for sale at the United Healthcare Sea Dogs Souvenir Shop. The t-shirts have "Sea Dogs" written in Japanese across the chest.

A pregame ceremony will take place to announce the members of the Horace Wilson Memorial Committee, as represented by Japanese Consulate General Seiichi Takahashi and Committee member and Maine State Representative Ellie Sato. Portland Mayor Mark Dion will present remarks. Theo Balcomb, a descendant of Wilson, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Wilson, a native of Gorham, Maine, is credited with introducing baseball to Japan in 1872. While teaching English at Kaisei Gakko, the forerunner of Tokyo Imperial University, he took his students outside for exercise and introduced them to baseball. The first formal team was established in 1878, and the popularity took off, becoming a national sport. Wilson was posthumously inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003. He is one of only a handful of non-Japanese members to be inducted.

The Sea Dogs have had several Japanese baseball players on their roster over the years, including Junichi Tazawa, as well as notable rehab appearances by Daisuke Matsuzaka and Masataka Yoshida. In 2006, Hideki Matsui made a rehab appearance at Hadlock Field as a member of the Trenton Thunder in the Eastern League playoffs against the Sea Dogs.

The City of Portland also has a sister city relationship with Shinagawa, established in 1984.

Tickets for Japan Night and all 2025 Sea Dogs home games are available. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.







