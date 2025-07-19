C Rafael Flores Promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots catcher Rafael Flores

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted C Rafael Flores from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Flores, the Yankees No. 15 prospect, hit .287/.346/.497 in 87 games for Somerset this season. He ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 39 XBH (1 st), 166 TB (1 st), 96 H (2 nd), 56 RBI (2 nd), 15 HR (3 rd), .496 SLG (3 rd), 48 R (T-5 th), .842 OPS (6 th) and .287 AVG (7 th).

Among Yankees minor leaguers, Flores ranks with the leaders in H (1 st), 2B (T-1 st), XBH (T-1 st), TB (1 st), RBI (3 rd), HR (T-4 th), R (T-8 th) and SLG (10 th).

Flores was named the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the Yankees minor league "Position Player of the Year" and Baseball America's Yankees "Minor League Player of the Year." Flores, hit .279 (121-for-434) with 67 R, 31 2B, 21 HR, 68 RBI, 66 BB and 8 SB in 122 combined games with High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2024. Among qualified Yankees farmhands, he ranked second in home runs, doubles, extra-base hits (52) and total bases (215), third in hits, was tied for fourth in walks, fifth in RBI, slugging percentage (.495) and OPS (.874), seventh in runs scored and ninth in batting average.

The Anaheim, California native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on 7/25/22. Flores has hit .276 with 168 R, 70 2B, 46 HR, 171 RBI in 318 games over four minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2022-2025).

