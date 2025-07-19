Oyster Catchers Survive against Moon Mammoths in Saturday Night Win

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







ERIE, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fought off another late comeback from the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, to win 6-5 on Saturday night from UPMC Park.

Chesapeake (8-12, 39-48) tied the game in the second on a solo homer from Adam Retzbach, his ninth of the season. Three of Retzbach's four hits out of the All-Star Break have gone for extra bases.

The Baysox took a 4-1 lead after five innings on RBI singles from Creed Willems and Retzbach against Erie starter Troy Watson (L, 3-2). Willems extended his hit streak to 10 games with the single.

Baysox starter Trey Gibson struck out a Double-A high nine batters in 4.1 innings and gave up just one run on three hits and two walks in a no decision. The Orioles No. 14 prospect has now struck out 112 batters in 73 innings pitched between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake this season.

Erie (9-10, 54-34) chopped Chesapeake's lead down to one on a two-run, two-error grounder off the bat of Josue Briceño.

Reed Trimble added two more runs in the ninth with a two-run homer to right field. The 25-year-old has seven homers on the year and extended his league-leading on-base streak to 20 games.

The SeaWolves scored two in the ninth on a two-run double by Kevin McGonigle and had the winning runs in scoring position with two outs, but Yaqui Rivera (S, 3) struck out Briceño with the bases loaded to end the game and secure the win.

Blake Money (W, 2-2) earned the win after dealing a scoreless seventh with a strikeout.

Chesapeake has now won 20 games by one run this season, which leads the Eastern League.

Chesapeake and Erie conclude their three-game series tomorrow afternoon. RHP Nestor German (3-3, 4.50) is expected to start for the Baysox against RHP Garrett Burhenn (9-2, 3.79) for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m from UPMC Park.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 29 at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, from Prince George's Stadium. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.