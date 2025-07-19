Pitching Powers Reading to Third Straight Win

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (10-10, 34-52) took down the Portland Sea Dogs (7-13, 41-46) 3-0 on Saturday to secure a series win with one game to play. Stellar pitching mixed with three runs in the first two innings allowed the Fightin Phils to cruise to their third-straight win and second out of the All-Star break. The win was Reading's third shutout of the season and tied a season-low in hits allowed (2).

Red Sox No. 4 prospect Payton Tolle (L, 0-1) toed the mound for Portland. The 6-foot-6 left-hander pounded the strike zone with a high-velocity fastball often. But Reading's lineup wasn't fazed.

Phillies' No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller countered with a ground ball over the mound, which Max Ferguson bobbled at second base for an error. Miller swiped second for his Eastern League-leading 35th stolen base of the season and then scored on a single by Paul McIntosh down the right field line.

Sea Dogs' right fielder James Tibbs III bobbled the ball and allowed McIntosh to advance to third base, where he later scored on a single from Nick Dunn. Quickly, the Fightin Phils garnered a 2-0 lead.

Koyo Aoyagi's (W, 1-2) July hasn't been favorable. Through his 5.1 innings, he allowed 11 earned runs and walked six batters. His outing Saturday began with three walks on the first five batters, loading the bases. Aoyagi then commanded his frisbee-like pitches to strike out Tyler Miller looking and escape the early jam.

After another scoreless frame from Aoyagi, Cade Fergus continued his scorching hot July with a home run to left field. The solo shot extended Reading's lead to 3-0 and was Fergus's ninth of the season - a team high.

Tolle's day was done after 4.0 innings, allowing one earned run. Meanwhile, Aoyagi was crafting a master piece. Despite five walks through four innings, Reading's starter didn't allow a hit. He kept the Sea Dogs off balance and exited with zero hits allowed, making way for Gunner Mayer out of the bullpen. Aoyagi's start was similar to his performance in Richmond on June 26, where he also gave up no hits.

Mayer allowed a single but kept the Sea Dogs off the scoreboard. Will Crowe, who hadn't pitched for Reading since June 13 due to a promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and a stint on the development list, entered for the final three innings to carry the Fightin Phils further with their lead.

Crowe retired the side in order in the seventh inning and then allowed a leadoff single in the eighth. Though he worked out of trouble with three soft-contact outs and Andrew Bechtold recorded the final three outs to close the door on a three-run win.

