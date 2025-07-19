Yard Goats with 7th Walk-Off Win in Front of Packed House

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Yard Goats scored a run in the 10th inning to defeat the Somerset Patriots 6-5 in front of 7,274 fans at Dunkin' Park on Saturday night. Nic Kent scored on a bunt single by Braylen Wimmer, and a throwing error as Hartford earned its seventh walk-off win of the season and ended a four-game losing streak. Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon homered for the second straight game and pitcher Michael Prosecky was impressive in his Double-A debut with five strikeouts in five innings.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning against Somerset starter Trent Sellers. A single by Bryant Betancourt, scored Cole Carrigg from third after Carrigg walked and stole his 33rd base of the season.

Somerset evened the score in the second inning against Yard Goats starter Michael Prosecky. Cam Eden stole second base and a throwing error allowed Tyler Hardman to score from third to make it 1-1.

In the third inning, Charlie Condon crushed a solo home run to left field, his second home run in as many games, giving Hartford a 2-1 edge.

The Yard Goats added another in the fourth inning on Sellers' wild pitch with the bases loaded, and Bryant Betancourt scored from third to give Hartford a 3-1 lead.

Prosecky was sharp in his first Double-A start, going five innings, and allowing just two hits and one run while striking out five. The former Louisville star retired the final seven batters faced including the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings.

Somerset responded in the sixth inning. Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. and Roc Riggio hit back-to-back solo homers off Yard Goats reliever Evan Shawver to tie the game. Dylan Jasso then doubled home Jace Avina, giving Somerset the 4-3 advantage.

The Yard Goats tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning when Zach Kokoska hit his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot off Yankees reliever Yerry De Los Santos, who was on a Major League rehab assignment.

Later that inning Benny Montgomery singled down the first base line into right field, scoring Cole Carrigg from second, giving the Yard Goats a 5-4 lead.

Somerset's Cam Eden tripled and scored on a Jared Wegner sac fly to even the score 5-5 in the ninth.

In the bottom of the 10th, Nic Kent started on second and scored the game-winning run on a bunt single by Wimmer and a wild throw by Dylan Jasso at third base.

The Yard Goats conclude their three-game series against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, on Sunday at 1:10 pm. RHP Jack Mahoney will get the start for the Yard Goats against Yankees LHP Ben Shields, who will start for the Somerset Patriots. It's Work Zone Safety Day and Kids Run the Bases Day at Dunkin' Park! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy App.

WP: Welinton Herrera (3-0)

LP: Danny Watson (1-3)

Time: 2:58







