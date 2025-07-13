Yard Goats Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break

Portland, Maine - The Hartford Yard Goats were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs 5-1 in the final game before the all-star break on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Portland starter Hayden Mullins pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just one run on two hits and earned his third win as the Sea Dogs won the final three games of the series to earn a split. Sean Sullivan was the tough luck loser and left a 0-0 game in the fifth inning. Hartford was 1-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Dyan Jorge had a pair of hits and reached base three times for the Yard Goats. The Yard Goats will enjoy a four-day break and return to action and host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots on Friday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park.

The game was scoreless over the first four innings. In the fifth inning, Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan retired the first two batters before walking Juan Chacon. He was then replaced by reliever Evan Shawver who allowed an RBI double to Red Sox prospect Mike Romero and Chacon scored from first base, giving Portland a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs added four runs in the sixth inning off relievers Alec Barger and Carlos Torres. Marvin Alcantara had a two-run double to make it 3-0, and Chacon contributed with a two-run single, and it was a 5-0 Portland lead after six innings.

The Yard Goats scored their only run of the game in the seventh inning on an RBI single by Ronaiker Palma off Sea Dogs starter Hayden Mullins. Hartford had runners at the corner and one out but could not do any more damage. The Yard Goats had two on in both the eighth and ninth innings but Sea Dogs relievers Zach Bryant and Jonathan Brand got the job done.

The Yard Goats open a three-game homestand and host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots on Friday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. The game will be televised on NESN+ and also will be broadcast on the free Audacy App.







