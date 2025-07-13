Rogers' Sixth Quality Start Highlights Sunday Loss

July 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-11, 36-51) dropped the series finale to the Somerset Patriots (12-6, 46-40) at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon, 5-1. Despite Grant Rogers' sixth quality start for the Fisher Cats, New Hampshire was held to two hits and dropped its fifth game against the Patriots this week.

Making his second start of the week, Rogers (L, 2-6) fired his sixth quality start for the Fisher Cats this season, allowing one earned run on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Reliever Justin Kelly followed by pitching into the bottom of the eighth inning, with two earned runs on four hits in one inning. Nate Garkow took care of the eighth inning with one strikeout for his 10th scoreless outing for the Fisher Cats this season. Through 11 relief outings, Garkow has surrendered one run on two hits over 15-2/3 innings pitched.

Today's top takeaways:

RHP Grant Rogers punches out four, fires sixth quality start for the Fisher Cats

3B Charles McAdoo knocks 10th homer of the year, fifth of July

Fisher Cats go hitless in final five innings, drop 16th to Patriots in 2025

Yankees rehabber Luis Gil tossed 3-2/3 innings and was pulled after reaching the 50-pitch mark in the top of the fourth inning. Gil surrendered one run with one walk and five punchouts. Reliever Luis Pacheco took care of the last two outs in the top of the fourth inning before Carlos Lagrange entered in the top of the fifth. Lagrange (W, 4-2) turned in five no-hit innings with seven strikeouts to complete Somerset's 5-1 win.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, third baseman Charles McAdoo belted a solo homer to open the frame off the rehabbing Gil and tied the score, 1-1. McAdoo's five homers in July is tied for the Double-A lead, and he is now tied with Jace Bohrofen for the most homers by a New Hampshire hitter this year.

Somerset took an early lead when left fielder Brendan Jones homered on the second pitch of the game to make it 1-0. Tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Somerset center fielder Jace Avina poked his first career Double-A hit and advanced to second on a passed ball. After a single from designated hitter Omar Martinez, first baseman Tyler Hardman dribbled a grounder to shortstop that scored Avina as the go-ahead run and it was 2-1 Somerset through six innings.

The Patriots piled on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on run-scoring hits from Hardman and right fielder Cam Eden that finalized the scoring at 5-1.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18 and welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The New Hampshire Space Potatoes touch down for the second time of their three scheduled appearances on Friday, July 18 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Christmas in July is Saturday, July 19, a ballpark experience that includes postgame fireworks.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.