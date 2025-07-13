Reading Takes Game Six and Earns Series Split against Chesapeake

July 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bowie, MD) - The Reading Fightin Phils (8-10; 33-52) earned the win in the final game of the series over the Chesapeake Baysox (37-48; 6-12) 5-3. With the win, the Fightin Phils split the series with the Baysox.

Some strong pitching from both teams held the game at zero for the first two innings. Estibenzon Jimenez (W, 2-1) allowed zero hits with only one walk and four strikeouts over his first two innings of work. Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin (L, 0-1), making his rehab appearance with the Baysox, had only allowed one hit before Alex Binelas hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning, making that the first score of the day and giving Reading the 1-0 lead.

Chesapeake tied it up in the bottom of the third after a two-out RBI single from Creed Williams scored Alfredo Velasquez. Velasquez singled during his time at bat, then advanced to second from a ground out and got to third on a wild pitch from Estibenzon Jimenez.

The tie did not last long as Dylan Campbell was able to capitalize with runners on first and second and delivered an RBI double that scored Paul McIntosh in the top of the fourth. Both Paul McIntosh and Caleb Ricketts had singled before Campbell stepped up to the plate. Reading tacked on the run to put them up 2-1 by the end of their time at bat.

Aidan Miller extended Reading's lead in the top of the fifth with a solo home run of his own, his eighth home run of the season. The scoring continued for the Fightin Phils in the top of the seventh with a sac fly from Leandro Pineda to score Alex Binelas. Binelas singled then advanced to second due to a fielding error by Reed Trimble. A wild pitch by Nestor German allowed Binelas to get to third which set him up for the score. Reading now led Chesapeake 4-1.

Reading continued to tack onto their lead in the top of the eighth. Cade Fergus and Paul McIntosh both singled and both advanced a base on a wild pitch by Nestor German. Caleb Ricketts walked, loading the bases. Dylan Campbell grounded into a double play that scored Fergus, putting the Fightin Phils up 5-1.

Chesapeake responded to the four unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth. Reed Trimble walked and Creed Willems hit a two-run home run off Andrew Bechtold, making it 5-3 with Reading still in the lead. Tommy McCollum (S,5) took the mound for Reading and ensured the final push for the Baysox was not quite enough. The Fightin Phils took the game 5-3 as they enter the All-Star Break with a series split.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 18, through Sunday July 27. July 18-20 will feature a matchup against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Friday night will showcase fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Berks Technical Institute. It will also feature an appearance by Swoggle, with VIP tickets available. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring Emergency Responders; and its also a tribute to Margaritaville, with the R-Phils wearing special Margaritaville Jerseys. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 kids get an Alec Bohm R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Rotary House Print Works. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.