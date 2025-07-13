Walks Hurt Ducks in 7-2 Loss

July 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Richmond Flying Squirrels worked 13 walks to beat the Akron RubberDucks 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Richmond jumped ahead in the fourth. Two errors and five consecutive walks brought home four runs to give the Flying Squirrels the 4-0 lead.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace was cruising through the first three innings allowing just one hit and only one runner in scoring position. Richmond chased the right-hander in the fourth, closing his line at three and a third innings with four runs allowed (two earned) and two strikeouts. Zane Morehouse allowed a run over an inning pitched while striking out two. Steven Pérez tossed a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Tyler Thornton and Matt Jachec each worked scoreless frames. Davis Sharpe allowed two runs in his inning of work.

Duck Tales

Akron was held without a hit until the bottom of the eighth when Guy Lipscomb singled past the diving Richmond second baseman. Jonah Advincula doubled later in the eighth to bring home Lipscomb and make it 7-1 Richmond. In the ninth, Kahlil Watson tripled off the batter's eye in center field with two outs before coming home on Jorge Burgos' infield single to make it 7-2 Flying Squirrels.

Notebook

Watson's triple extends his on-base streak to 13 games...Burgos' infield single was his Eastern League leading 65 RBI of the season...59 of Burgos' 65 RBI have come while batting with RISP and 22 of those 59 have come with RISP and two outs...Game Time: 2:43...Attendance: 3,488.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday-Thursday off for the All-Star Break before returning to the field with a three-game series against the Curve beginning on Friday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.







