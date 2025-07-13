Lonsway Takes No-Hit Bid into Eighth in 7-2 Squirrels Win

AKRON, Ohio - Seth Lonsway held the Akron RubberDucks hitless until one out into the eighth inning as the Richmond Flying Squirrels closed their nine-game road trip with a 7-2 win at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (32-53, 11-7 second half) remained tied for first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings after going 8-1 on the road trip, including a 5-1 record against the RubberDucks (51-35, 8-10) this week.

Lonsway (Win, 3-7) set a new career high with 7.1 innings pitched and tied his season high with seven strikeouts. He faced the minimum through his first seven innings, erasing two walks with double plays.

Guy Lipscomb broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single to right in the bottom of the eighth inning. He later scored against the bullpen.

Akron pitching issued 13 walks in the game, a new single-game franchise record for Richmond. It passed the previous record of 12 walks for the Flying Squirrels offense set on April 12, 2014 against Altoona.

Vaun Brown walked twice, setting a new franchise record with at least one walk in nine consecutive games. He passed the previous record of eight set by Ricky Oropesa from July 24-31, 2015.

The Flying Squirrels opened a 4-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning without a hit. Adrian Sugastey reached on an error to start the inning. After a walk to Justin Wishkoski, a wild throw by catcher Cameron Barstad into center field on a double steal attempt brought home the first Richmond run.

Akron starter Tommy Mace (Loss, 9-5) walked the next five batters, including bases-loaded walks to Aeverson Arteaga and Diego Velasquez. Brown later scored on a wild pitch to open a 4-0 lead.

Mace was removed with one out in the fourth. He finished his day with four runs (two earned) allowed in 3.1 innings on one hit and seven walks, tied for the most by an Eastern League pitcher in a game this season.

Sugastey led off the top of the fifth with a walk, moved to second on a Wishkoski walk and scored on a single by Brown to extend the lead to 5-0.

In the top of the eighth, Turner Hill hit a two-out, two-run single to push the Richmond lead to 7-0.

After the RubberDucks broke up the no-hit and shutout bids in the eighth, they scored one run in the ninth on a two-out, infield single by Jorge Burgos.

The Flying Squirrels head into the All-Star Break this week and return to action on Friday night against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

