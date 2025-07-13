July 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

ROMERO'S BIG NIGHT LIFTS SEA DOGS OVER YARD GOATS 7-1 Already up 1-0, the Sea Dogs tacked on another run in the bottom of the third. Mikey Romero led off the inning with a triple and later scored on a groundout to give Portland a 2-0 advantage. Portland struck again in the bottom of the fifth. Alcantara started the inning with a single and then stole second base to get into scoring position. Following a popout, Romero cranked an RBI double that increased the Sea Dogs lead to 3-0. A batter later, Allan Castro (7) launched a two-run home run that made the score 5-0 in favor of the Sea Dogs. The Sea Dogs added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh capped off by an RBI single from Ronald Rosario to take a commanding 7-1 lead.

SEA DOGS LOVE AN EARLY JUMP Portland is scoring the majority of their runs in the first inning this season. They have scored 45 first-inning runs while they have scored the least in the ninth inning (20). The Sea Dogs are holding opponents to just 29 runs in the first inning.

CASTRO TAKES HOME PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS (6/30-7/6) Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 30-July 6. In those six games, he hit a league-best .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, one home run, 12 RBI, and five runs scored. In 51 games this season, Castro is currently hitting .287 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, and 26 RBI. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number 13 prospect in the Red Sox organization. This marks the third consecutive week that a Sea Dogs player has taken home an award. Connelly Early earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors (6/23- 6/28), and David Sandlin took home the award twice this season (6/16-6/24, 5/26-6/1). Additionally, former Sea Dogs' infielder Blaze Jordan earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors (and Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May.

"DOES IT HAVE HITS IN IT?" - MIKEY ROMERO Sea Dogs middle infielder Mikey Romero has been steadily producing from the dish. In last night's win, Romero went 2-4 with an RBI double and a triple while scoring two runs himself. The former first round pick (24th overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB draft is currently hitting .274 with 15 doubles, three triples, and eight home runs while adding 35 RBI. He makes choices in his life based upon if it has hits in it. A walk-up song, a certain outfit, what he eats or listens to pregame, he will change parts of his lifestyle based upon his performance at the plate. As for right now... if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 13, 2007 - Bubba Bell clubbed his first Double-A home run, blasting a two-run shot with two outs in the sixth inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 6-3 victory. Bell's homer came off New Britain reliever Angel Garcia and landed in the U.S. Cellular Pavilion.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins makes his ninth start of the season sporting a 2-2 record with a 2.94 ERA. The hard throwing lefty last appeared on July 1 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, where he tossed an Immaculate inning in the bottom of the third inning. Mullins twirled 5.0 innings of three-run ball (all earned) on three hits hits while striking out five batters and walking one. The former Auburn Tiger has tallied 40 strikeouts over 33.2 innings of work while only surrendering 16 hits, 11 earned runs, and 20 walks. Mullins was promoted from High-A Greenville on back on April 29th. In his Double-A debut, Mullins fanned 10 hitters over 5.2 Innings of one-run ball (earned) on 5/1 versus New Hampshire.







