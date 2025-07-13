Hendrie's Grand Slam Leads Comeback Win

July 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, NY - After falling behind 5-0 in the first inning, the Curve used homers from Duce Gourson and Wyatt Hendrie to complete a comeback win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 7-5, on Sunday afternoon.

After Binghamton scored five times off Po-Yu Chen in the first inning, the Curve bullpen combined to throw 8.1 scoreless frames and help the Curve get back into the game.

Duce Gourson hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and Altoona rallied to take the lead in the seventh. After three walks and a hit batsman in the inning forced the Rumble Ponies to go back to their bullpen, Hendrie clocked the first pitch he saw from TJ Shook over the left field wall to take a 6-5 lead.

Termarr Johnson added an RBI in the ninth inning to give the Curve more breathing room.

Relievers Tyler Samaniego, Brandon Bidois, Jaden Woods, Beau Burrows and Ryan Harbin shut out the Rumble Ponies after the first inning. Woods earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, Harbin struck out a pair in the ninth inning as he worked for a second straight day in relief.

Mitch Jebb and Johnson each had two hits in the win, Gourson paced the offense with three hits out of the leadoff spot.

The Curve return to PNG Field on Friday, July 18 to host the Akron RubberDucks at 6:30 p.m. to begin a nine-game homestand.

