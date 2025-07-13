Orioles' Zach Eflin to Make Rehab Start in Double-A Chesapeake

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that Orioles' right-handed starting pitcher Zach Eflin is expected to make a rehab start on Sunday, July 13 at 1:05 p.m. against the Reading Fightin' Phils at Prince George's Stadium.

Eflin has been on the injured list since June 29 with lower back discomfort.

The 31-year-old was acquired by the Orioles from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 28, 2024, in exchange for RHP Jackson Baumeister, OF Mac Horvath and former Baysox OF Matthew Etzel. In nine starts with the Orioles in 2024, Eflin recorded a 2.60 ERA in 55.1 innings pitched with just 11 walks allowed and a WHIP of 1.12.

This season, Eflin holds a 6-5 record in 12 starts with a 5.95 ERA in 62.0 innings pitched with 42 strikeouts over 11 walks. He was previously on the injured list from April 8 - May 11 with a right lat strain. The Baysox conclude their six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Sunday, July 13.







