Sea Dogs Head into All-Star Break with a Three-Game Win Streak

July 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-11, 41-44) took the series finale against the Hartford Yard Goats (10-8, 46-41) 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,868 fans, the 14th sellout crowd of the season. The Sea Dogs moved to 7-11 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Juan Chacon drew a walk and then scored from first on an RBI double by Mikey Romero to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs added four more runs to their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Zach Ehrhard ripped a leadoff single and then swiped second base. After Drew Ehrhard drew a walk, Brooks Brannon hit a bunt single to load the bases. The next batter Marvin Alcantara roped a two-run double to increase Portland's lead to 3-0. With runners on second and third, Chacon lined a two-run single that made the score 5-0 Sea dogs.

Hartford put one run on the board in the top of the seventh. Jose Cordova reached second base on a fielding error to start the frame. Following a groundout that advanced Cordova to third, Ronaiker Palma hit an RBI single that cut the Yard Goats deficit to 5-1.

LHP Hayden Mullins (3-2, 2.48 ERA) received the win, tossing 6.1 innings of one-run ball (unearned) surrendering three hits and two walks while notching three strikeouts. LHP Sean Sullivan (7-4, 2.93 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 4.1 innings while giving up one run (earned) on two hits while posting five strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs will have the next four days off due to the All-Star break before returning to action on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, PA as they take on the Reading Fightin Phils in a three-game series. Starting pitchers for both teams are TBA.







