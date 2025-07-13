Rogers Faces Rehabber Gil in Series Finale

July 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-11, 35-51) wrap up their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots (11-6, 46-40) at 1:05 PM EDT on Sunday afternoon. New Hampshire snapped a four-game losing skid with a 6-3 win over the Patriots on Saturday night.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats got back in the win column with a 6-3 win over the Patriots on Saturday night. Five New Hampshire bats notched multi-hit games as catcher Alex Stone led the way by going 3-for-4 with a run driven in.

Charles McAdoo knocked a pair of doubles and brought in the first two runs for the Fisher Cats in the top of the third inning. Devonte Brown joined McAdoo with two extra-base hits of his own, lacing a double in the top of the fourth and then he poked his first triple of the season in the sixth.

Infielders Ryan McCarty and Cade Doughty each went 2-for-4 as the Fisher Cats outhit the Patriots 11 to five, the first time New Hampshire led the hits department this week.

New Hampshire starter Alex Amalfi opened with two runs on two hits and four strikeouts in two innings of work. Reliever Conor Larkin (W, 4-3) earned the win by firing two scoreless innings of relief with no hits and two strikeouts. Rafael Sánchez took care of the final four frames with three punchouts to secure New Hampshire's 6-3 win.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (2-5, 3.60 ERA) gears up for his second start against the Patriots this week. Rogers tossed six innings and surrendered four runs on six hits and suffered his fifth loss in Somerset's 5-1 win on Tuesday night. An 11th-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Rogers is in his second full season of professional baseball after starting his career with Single-A Dunedin in 2024. Rogers joined High-A Vancouver in July 2024, where he stayed until being called up to Double-A New Hampshire alongside Juaron Watts-Brown on May 20. In eight starts for the Canadians, Rogers boasted a 3-1 record with a 1.82 earned run average.

New York's Luis Gil (MLB Rehab) begins his major league rehab assignment at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday. Gil was placed on the Yankees' 60-day injured list with a right lat strain on March 24. Last year, Gil became the 10th American League Rookie of the Year in Yankees history. Gil finished the year 15-7 with a 3.50 earned run average and 171 strikeouts over 151-2/3 innings pitched. He was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Jake Cave on March 16, 2018. Gil debuted with the Yankees on August 8, 2021, and went on an 18-2/3 scoreless innings streak to start his career, the longest by a Yankee in franchise history. A lat tear in spring training shelved Gil for the first half of the major league season, and Sunday will be his first start of the year.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 13, 2018- The Fisher Cats scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and rolled to a 5-3 win at Hadlock Field. Bo Bichette finished 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, and Conor Panas hit a two-run homer. Tayler Saucedo allowed one earned run in his 5.2 innings, striking out five.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18, and welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.







