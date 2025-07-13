Gil Shines in Rehab Start, Lagrange Shoves Five Hitless in Series Finale Win over New Hampshire Sunday
July 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the finale of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 5-1.
The Patriots won their fourth series in which they won five or more games in the set, with three of those series coming against New Hampshire. Somerset is 16-2 against New Hampshire this season. The Patriots completed their nine-game home stand with an 8-1 record.
RHP Luis Gil (3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) made his 2025 season debut in a Major League rehab assignment.
Gil threw 50 pitches, 36 of them were strikes. Gil became the sixth pitcher and ninth Yankee to rehab with Double-A Somerset this season.
RHP Carlos Lagrange (5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K) tossed five hitless innings and earned his fourth Double-A win of the season.
Lagrange leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 113 K, one of two pitchers in the Yankees' minor league system with 110 or more strikeouts (E. Rodriguez-Cruz, SOM: 102)
CF Brendan Jones (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR, K) belted a leadoff home run in the first inning.
In six games this series, Jones led all Patriots with 8 RBI and 5 R. Jones went 7-for-19 (.368/.478/.895) with 5 R, 8 RBI, 5 XBH (2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR), 4 BB and 3 SB. Over his last 10 games, Jones is 12-for-33 (.364/.475/.697) with 7 R, 6 XBH (3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR), 9 RBI, 7 BB, 5 SB and a 1.172.
1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, R, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) ripped a 112 mph double for one of his two RBI.
RF Jace Avina (1-for-3, 2 R, BB) picked up his first Double-A hit with a single in the sixth inning.
