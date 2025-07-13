Willems' Homer Not Enough as Baysox Drop Finale to Reading

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-3 from Prince George's Stadium.

First pitch was delayed by 33 minutes due to rain.

Orioles' right-hander Zach Eflin (L, 0-1) began a Major League rehab assignment today and got the start for Chesapeake (6-12, 37-48). He tossed four innings, allowed two runs and struck out two. Eflin is recovering from lower back discomfort suffered on June 29.

Reading (7-11, 33-52) plated the first run of the game in the top of the third when Alex Binelas hit a solo home run to right field.

Chesapeake tied it up in the bottom of the third with a Creed Willems RBI single.

Dylan Campbell put the Fightin' Phils back in front in the fourth with an RBI double, and Aidan Miller hit a solo homer in the fifth. Reading added two more runs in the seventh and eighth, extending their lead to 5-1.

Reading starter Estibenzon Jimenez (W, 2-1) threw five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts to earn the win.

In the bottom of the eighth, Willems clobbered his 10th home run of the year, which went over the right field scoreboard. The Orioles No. 11 prospect now has a .412 batting average in July, ranking second in the Eastern League, and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Nestor German was the only other Baysox pitcher to appear in the game. In his five innings, he gave up two earned runs and struck out five. The Orioles No. 10 prospect has thrown at least five innings in three of his last four outings.

Chesapeake could not score against Tommy McCollum (S, 5) in the ninth despite putting the winning runs at the corners. Reed Trimble flew out to left for the game-ending out as Reading held on for a 5-3 win.

Chesapeake is off for the next four days for the All-Star Break before returning to action on Friday, July 18 against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for a three-game road trip at UPMC Park.

Chesapeake is off for the next four days for the All-Star Break before returning to action on Friday, July 18 against the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for a three-game road trip at UPMC Park.







