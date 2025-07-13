Binghamton Drops Series Finale to Altoona

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-6, 57-28) fell to the Altoona Curve, 7-5, after leading 5-0 on Sunday in the series finale at Mirabito Stadium in the final game before the All-Star break. Binghamton won the six-game series 4-2 and went 6-3 in the nine-game homestand.

Right-hander Joander Suarez started for Binghamton and was stellar. Suarez recorded six strikeouts over a season-high-tying six innings and allowed just one run on three hits and no walks. Suarez spun a season-high six innings for the third time in his last four starts, and he got through at least five innings for the fourth-straight start.

Binghamton raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning against right-hander Po-Yu Chen, highlighted by two home runs. Second baseman Jett Williams (1-for-4, R, BB, 2 K) led off with a walk and center fielder D'Andre Smith (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2 K) followed with a two-run home run. Later in the frame, catcher Kevin Parada (2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 2B) hit an RBI double, and third baseman Nick Lorusso followed with a two-run home run.

Smith recorded his 14th multi-hit game and second three-hit game and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Smith hit his sixth home run in 50 games at the Double-A level and his third home run over this nine-game homestand. Lorusso blasted his fourth home run of the season. Parada recorded his 12th multi-hit game with two doubles in the contest and he finished the series with eight hits and five doubles.

Altoona (11-7, 41-45) got on the board in the fourth inning when first baseman Duce Gourson hit a solo home run off Suarez, which cut Binghamton's lead to 5-1. Suarez retired seven batters in a row before the home run and then retired eight-straight batters after Gourson's home run.

Altoona flipped the script in the seventh inning. Right-hander Brian Metoyer issued three walks and hit shortstop Maikol Escotto by a pitch with the bases loaded, which cut Binghamton's lead to 5-2. Right-hander TJ Shook (5-1) inherited the bases loaded when came into the game out of the bullpen and gave up a go-ahead grand slam to designated hitter Wyatt Hendrie, which put Altoona ahead 6-5.

The Curve added another run in the ninth and took a 7-5 lead with three-straight two-out hits, including an RBI single from second baseman Termarr Johnson. Altoona scored seven-unanswered runs after Binghamton led 5-0.

The Rumble Ponies open a nine-game road trip and three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) after the All-Star break on Friday, July 18 at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Smith recorded his sixth multi-RBI game and extended his hit streak to three games...Lorusso recorded his 10th multi-RBI game...Williams singled in his final at-bat and extended his hit streak to three games and on-base streak to four games.







