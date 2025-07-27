Baysox Drop Finale to Split Series in Altoona

ALTOONA, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped the finale to split the series against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a final score of 6-1 from Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sunday afternoon.

Altoona (15-12, 46-49) took a 3-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by Jase Bowen off Baysox starter Levi Wells (L, 0-5). Wells went just 2.1 innings, walked two and struck out two in the loss.

The game entered a rain delay that lasted 46 minutes in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Curve scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a throwing error from Trace Bright after a bunt single from Sammy Siani, a sacrifice fly from Brendan Dixon and an RBI single from Aaron McKeithan.

Blake Townsend (W, 3-2) earned the win for Altoona after two scoreless innings of relief.

Reed Trimble doubled in Chesapeake's (11-16, 42-52) only run of the game in the eighth to bring home Jalen Vasquez. Trimble has now reached base in 24 of his last 25 games.

Luis Valdez recorded his second multi-hit game of the series and finished the week 7-for-13 at the plate.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 29 at 6:35 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, from Prince George's Stadium.







