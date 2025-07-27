Yard Goats Game in New Hampshire Canceled on Sunday
July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Sunday's Yard Goats game in New Hampshire was canceled due to field conditions. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to host the Reading Fightin' Phils.

