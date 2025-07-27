Yard Goats Game in New Hampshire Canceled on Sunday

July 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Sunday's Yard Goats game in New Hampshire was canceled due to field conditions. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to host the Reading Fightin' Phils.







