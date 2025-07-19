July 19, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS WIN STREAK SNAPPED, DROP TO FIGHTIN PHILS 6-3 Portland fell 6-3 to Reading in the three-game series opener on Friday night. The loss snapped Portland's three game winning streak. Down 4-0 to to Reading, Portland responded in the top of the seventh. Ronald Rosario led off the frame with a single and then advanced to second on a single from Marvin Alcantara. The next batter Ahbram Liendo cranked an RBI single which scored Rosario and trimmed the Sea Dogs deficit to 4-1. Following a pitching change, Mikey Romero crushed a two-run triple to make the score 4-3. The Fightin Phils added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Carson DeMartini hit a two-out double to start the rally. Following a walk drawn by Felix Reyes and then a double steal that moved both runners into scoring position, McIntosh laced a two-run single which extended Reading's lead to 6-3. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-3, 5.97 ERA) was charged with the loss, going 3.2 innings while giving up four runs (all earned) on five hits while walking three and posting three strikeouts.

MULTI-HIT MARVIN Sea Dogs Infielder Marvin Alcantara has been hitting well as of late. On friday night against the Fightin Phils, Alcantara notched his eighth multi-hit game of the season going 3-4 while scoring a run in the loss to Reading. Friday's performance was also the second time this season that he's recorded three hits in a single game with the Sea Dogs. The Venezuela native has also been nearly a sure thing defensively for Portland, turning 17 double plays and posting a .984 fielding percentage over 363.1 innings of action between second base and shortstop. When playing second base, he currently boasts a perfect fielding percentage.

MAMA SAID STRIKE YOU OUT The Sea Dogs biggest strength all season has been their starting pitching. LHP Connelly Early and RHP David Sandlin have been a dynamic duo on the bump. Early currently holds the third most strikeouts in the Eastern League with 90 on the season (1st, BNG RHP Jonah Tong, 132). Meanwhile Sandlin is currently tied for the seventh most strikeouts with 81 and holds the seventh best WHIP of 1.20. The entire Sea Dogs pitching staff has the second most strikeouts in all of the Eastern League with 856 over 732.1 Innings pitched (1st, BNG with 916).

TOLLE NAMED TO TOP 100 PROSPECT LIST Sea Dogs LHP Payton Tolle has been named the 100th best overall prospect by MLB Pipeline. Tolle is the fourth Boston Red Sox prospect on the list, joining Roman Anthony (No.1), Franklin Arias (No.37), and Jhostynxon Garcia (No.97).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 19, 1994 - Jesus Tavarez and Chris Sheff each homered in the fourth inning of a doubleheader nightcap as the Sea Dogs swept Trenton. It was the first multi-home run inning in franchise history. The wins were also the third and fourth of the only five game sweep at Hadlock Field in franchise history.

ON THE MOUND LHP Payton Tolle makes his third start of the season (fourth appearance) sporting an 0-0 record with a 1.93 ERA. His last start came on July 10 against Hartford, throwing 5.0 innings while giving up one earned run and fanning five and walking one. Tonight will be the first time he faces the Fightin Phils. Tolle is currently holding opposing hitters to a .152 average.







