Watts-Brown, Fisher Cats Eye Bounce-Back against Binghamton

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (6-13, 35-53) and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-6, 58-28) meet for the second game of their three-game set at 6:35 PM EDT at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night.

LAST NIGHT

Binghamton first baseman Nick Lorusso led the Rumble Ponies to their 10th win over the Fisher Cats in Friday night's series opener, 3-1. Lorusso entered the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and delivered two run-scoring hits in the sixth and seventh innings to propel Binghamton to its ninth win of the month.

In his third start with New Hampshire, Kendry Rojas dealt 4-2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and allowed one run on four hits.

Binghamton starter and minor league strikeout leader Jonah Tong (W, 7-4) fanned seven batters and surrendered one unearned run on two hits with seven punchouts over 5-1/3 innings of work.

Offensively, the Fisher Cats were held to five hits, including a pair of singles from first baseman Jackson Hornung. In his first game as New Hampshire's lead-off hitter, Hornung came around to score on a Ryan McCarty groundout in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Playing in his first game with the Fisher Cats since 2023, Victor Arias poked a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a 1-for-4 day.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Fisher Cats righty Juaron Watts-Brown (1-3, 3.21 ERA) eyes a bounce-back outing against the Rumble Ponies on Saturday night. Watts-Brown is coming off the shortest start of his professional career after going 1-2/3 innings and allowing two runs on no hits and four walks in Somerset on July 11. The righty started the year with High-A Vancouver and was promoted to New Hampshire on May 20 after leading all Canadians' arms with 62 strikeouts. Watts-Brown's 105 strikeouts this season are second behind Trey Yesavage's 111 punchouts, which lead all Blue Jays farmhands.

Binghamton's Jonathan Santucci (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will make his second start for the Rumble Ponies this season. Santucci went 5-4 with a 3.46 earned run average across 15 appearances with High-A Brooklyn before being called up to Double-A Binghamton on July 7. He made his Double-A debut on July 11 against Altoona, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in six innings of work. The lefty is in his first year of professional baseball after he was selected by the New York Mets in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Duke. The Leominster, Massachusetts native, went 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 198 strikeouts over his three seasons with the Blue Devils, playing alongside Fisher Cats catcher Alex Stone all three years. Santucci is the No. 11 Mets prospect (MLB Pipeline) and will make his first road start for the Ponies at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday night.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 19, 2024- In the first game after the All-Star break, the Fisher Cats won 3-2 at Harrisburg behind a gem from Devereaux Harrison. Harrison allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, striking out 10. Rainer Nunez went 3-for-4, hitting a home run in the second inning.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies close out their three-game series with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon. Binghamton's Jack Wenninger (8-6, 3.01 ERA) is set for his third start against the Fisher Cats this year, and New Hampshire's starter for the series finale is to be determined.







