Moon Mammoths' Magic Falls Short in Identity Debut

July 19, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The Erie Moon Mammoths (9-10, 54-34 overall) fell to the Chesapeake Oyster Catchers (8-12, 39-48) on Saturday, 6-5.

UPMC Park had a season-high attendance of 7,070.

The Mammoths grabbed the early lead against Chesapeake starter Trey Gibson in the first. Max Clark walked, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on Max Anderson's RBI groundout.

Adam Retzbach led off the second inning with a solo homer against Erie starter Troy Watson, tying the game at 1-1.

In the third, Alfredo Velasquez hit a one-out single and went to third base on Reed Trimble's single. With Max Wagner batting, the runners conducted a double steal, with Velasquez stealing home on the throw to second to give Chesapeake a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, a single by Trimble and a walk to Wagner put two on one out. Creed Willems and Retzbach hit consecutive RBI singles, making it 4-1 Chesapeake.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kevin McGonigle led off with a single against Carter Rustad. Anderson's double send him to third. Josue Briceño's ground ball to second base was bobbled by Carter Young for an error. Young then threw errantly to home for a second error, allowing both McGonigle and Anderson to score and make it 4-3.

In the ninth, Trimble slugged a two-run home run against Tanner Kohlhepp, extending Chesapeake's lead to 6-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, singles by Ben Malgeri and Carlos Mendoza against Yaqui Rivera put two on for Erie with one out. Max Clark's hit to the fence in right field resulted in the second out when Clark was thrown out at second base on a logjam on the bases. It put Malgeri at third and Mendoza at second. Thayron Liranzo walked to load the bases. McGonigle ripped a two-run double, making it 6-5. After Anderson was intentionally walked to load the bases, Rivera struck out Briceño to end the game.

Blake Money (2-2) earned the relief win over Watson (3-2).

Erie has lost a season-high five straight games. They will try to rebound in the finale of the three-game set with Garrett Burhenn facing Nestor German.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, Bud Light Party Deck groups, and 2025 Eastern League Playoff tickets are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.