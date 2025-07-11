Thomas' Walk-Off Bunt Caps Senators' Comeback Win
July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators clawed back from a three-run deficit and walked it off in the 10th inning to stun Erie, 4-3, Friday night at FNB Field.
After falling behind 3-0 midway through the game on home runs by Erie's Thayron Liranzo and Jim Jarvis, Harrisburg's bats came alive in the seventh. Maxwell Romero Jr.'s RBI single broke up the shutout, and Kevin Made electrified the home crowd with a two-run homer to left, tying the game at 3-3.
MLB rehabber Orlando Ribalta, Jack Sinclair and winning pitcher Daison Acosta combining for three scoreless frames keeping Erie from scoring and keeping the Sens in the game.
After Erie failed to score in the top of the 10th, in the bottom of the 10th Delino DeShields pinch-ran for Romero and advanced to third on Kevin Made's sacrifice bunt. Johnathon Thomas then dropped a perfectly placed bunt single down the first base line, scoring DeShields with the winning run.
Harrisburg's pitching staff induced four double plays and held Erie scoreless over the final five frames to set up the comeback.
Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2025
- Ducks Snap Skid with Nine Run Explosion - Akron RubberDucks
- Urman's First Double-A Hit Gives Oyster Catchers Walk-Off Win - Chesapeake Baysox
- allagher Fans Six as New Hampshire Drops Fourth Straight - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Williams' Multi-Homer Effort, Santucci's Dominant Debut Leads Binghamton to Sixth-Straight Win - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Jones, Eden and Jasso Power Patriots to Seventh-Straight Win over New Hampshire Friday - Somerset Patriots
- Chuck King's Career Night Spoiled by Baysox in Extra Innings - Reading Fightin Phils
- Bunts Burn Erie Bullpen in Extras Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- Bowen Reaches Three Times in 6-3 Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels' Streak Snapped with 9-3 Loss in Akron - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Thomas' Walk-Off Bunt Caps Senators' Comeback Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Yard Goats Eight-Game Win-Streak vs Sea Dogs Snapped - Hartford Yard Goats
- Christmas Comes Early for Sea Dogs in 4-3 Win over Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yankees Promote RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz to Double-A Somerset - Somerset Patriots
- July 11, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- New Hampshire Looks to Snap Skid Behind Watts-Brown - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.