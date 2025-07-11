Thomas' Walk-Off Bunt Caps Senators' Comeback Win

July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators clawed back from a three-run deficit and walked it off in the 10th inning to stun Erie, 4-3, Friday night at FNB Field.

After falling behind 3-0 midway through the game on home runs by Erie's Thayron Liranzo and Jim Jarvis, Harrisburg's bats came alive in the seventh. Maxwell Romero Jr.'s RBI single broke up the shutout, and Kevin Made electrified the home crowd with a two-run homer to left, tying the game at 3-3.

MLB rehabber Orlando Ribalta, Jack Sinclair and winning pitcher Daison Acosta combining for three scoreless frames keeping Erie from scoring and keeping the Sens in the game.

After Erie failed to score in the top of the 10th, in the bottom of the 10th Delino DeShields pinch-ran for Romero and advanced to third on Kevin Made's sacrifice bunt. Johnathon Thomas then dropped a perfectly placed bunt single down the first base line, scoring DeShields with the winning run.

Harrisburg's pitching staff induced four double plays and held Erie scoreless over the final five frames to set up the comeback.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.