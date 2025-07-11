July 11, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP EXTRA-INNINGS THRILLER TO YARD GOATS 3-1 With the Sea Dogs trailing the Yard Goats 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, they found a way to tie the game. Caden Rose led off the inning with a double and then scored on an RBI double from Mikey Romero to knot the game at 1-1. Romero's double extended his on-base streak to 11 straight games (June 27-present). With the game still tied after nine innings, the Yard Goats and Sea Dogs headed to extra innings. In the top of the 10th with Zach Kokoska starting the inning on second, an intentional walk was issued to Kyle Karros. In the next at-bat, Charlie Condon lined a go-ahead single to give Hartford a 2-1 lead. With runners on second and third, Juan Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly that brought in Karros to extend the Yard Goats lead to 3-1.

SEA DOGS LOVE AN EARLY JUMP Portland is scoring the majority of their runs in the first inning this season. They have scored 45 first-inning runs while they have scored the least in the ninth inning (20). The Sea Dogs are holding opponents to just 28 runs in the first inning.

CASTRO TAKES HOME PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS (6/30-7/6) Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 30-July 6. In those six games, he hit a league-best .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, one home run, 12 RBI, and five runs scored. In 48 games this season, Castro is currently hitting .286 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 24 RBI. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number 13 prospect in the Red Sox organization. This marks the third consecutive week that a Sea Dogs player has taken home an award. Connelly Early earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors (6/23-6/28), and David Sandlin took home the award twice this season (6/16-6/24, 5/26- 6/1). Additionally, former Sea Dogs' infielder Blaze Jordan earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors (and Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May.

"DOES IT HAVE HITS IN IT?" - MIKEY ROMERO Sea Dogs middle infielder Mikey Romero has been steadily producing from the dish, currently riding an 11 game on- base streak (June 27-present) with four of those games being mulit-hit performances. The former first round pick (24th overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB draft makes choices in his life based upon if it has hits in it. A walk-up song, a certain outfit, what he eats or listens to pregame, he will change parts of his lifestyle based upon his performance at the plate. As for right now... if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July, 11, 2021- The Sea Dogs rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 7-5. Ryan Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the 7th and Triston Casas delivered a two-run single in the inning lifting the Sea Dogs to a six game sweep of the Yard Goats and their seventh win in a row.

ON THE MOUND RHP David Sandlin makes his 11th start of the season (14th appearance) sporting a 4-4 record with a 3.84 ERA. The hard throwing righty has tallied 74 strikeouts over 68.0 innings of work while only surrendering 58 hits, 29 earned runs, 22 walks. He last appeared on July 5, tossing 4.0 innings of three-run ball in relief while striking out five batters. David Sandlin has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week twice this season (6/16-6/22, 5/26-6/1).







