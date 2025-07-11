Williams' Multi-Homer Effort, Santucci's Dominant Debut Leads Binghamton to Sixth-Straight Win

July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-4, 57-26) beat the Altoona Curve, 6-3, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has won six-straight games and claimed the series win, after winning each of the first four games.

Second baseman Jett Williams (3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB) blasted two home runs, recorded three hits and drove in three runs to pace the Ponies' offense. Williams recorded the second multi-home run game of his career and second of the season. His previous multi-homer game was on June 11 at Richmond off righty Manuel Mercedes.

Williams hit a leadoff homer on a 3-0 pitch off right-hander Wilber Dotel (3-5) in the bottom of the first inning that put Binghamton ahead 1-0. Williams blasted his third leadoff home run of the season.

Williams hit his second solo home run of the game off Dotel on a 2-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. Williams extended Binghamton's lead to 2-0 and the 21-year-old has now hit eight home runs this season.

Left-handed pitcher Jonathan Santucci (1-0) earned the win and shined in his Double-A debut for Binghamton. Santucci recorded eight strikeouts over a career-high-tying six innings and allowed just two hits, one walk, and two runs. Santucci was perfect over the first 4.1 innings and retired the first 13 batters that he faced with seven strikeouts.

Binghamton scored three more runs in the fourth inning, with the first four batters recording hits in the inning. Left fielder D'Andre Smith led off the frame with a single. Catcher Kevin Parada (3-for-4, RBI, R, 2 2B) ripped an RBI double to left field and Smith scored from first to extend Binghamton's lead to 3-0. Designated hitter JT Schwartz (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, HBP) followed with a two-run home run to right field that put the Ponies up 5-0. It marked Schwartz's fourth home run of the season.

Altoona (9-7, 39-45) got on the board against Santucci in the fifth inning on an RBI single from center fielder Jase Bowen and a sacrifice fly from catcher Aaron McKeithan, which cut Binghamton's lead to 5-2.

The Ponies added a run in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Williams, which marked his third hit and third RBI of the game.

Right-hander Hunter Parsons pitched a scoreless seventh inning and worked around three walks. Right-hander Luis Moreno allowed one run over the final two innings.

Altoona scored a run in the eighth inning against Moreno on shortstop Kervin Pichardo's sacrifice fly, which cut Binghamton's lead to 6-3.

The Rumble Ponies continue their nine-game game homestand and six-game series against the Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams recorded Binghamton's fourth multi-home run game of the season...Williams recorded his 18th multi-hit game, team-leading seventh multi-hit game, 10th multi-RBI game, and second three-RBI game...Parada recorded his second three-hit game over his last three games and recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season...Schwartz recorded his sixth multi-hit game...Smith recorded his 13th multi-hit game...Center fielder Nick Morabito went 2-for-4 with two singles, a walk, and stolen base and extended his hit streak to five games.







