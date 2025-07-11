Chuck King's Career Night Spoiled by Baysox in Extra Innings

July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bowie, MD) - The Fightin Phils (6-9; 31-51) fell to the Chesapeake Baysox (5-10; 36-46) 3-2 in extra innings on Friday night in Bowie.

It was a strong start on the mound for both teams as the score stayed 0-0 up through the bottom of the third inning. Chuck King had only allowed one hit and two strikeouts over his first two innings of work before getting into a little trouble in the bottom of the third. Jalen Vasquez started it off for the Baysox with a single to right field. Reed Trimble followed with a single of his own before Max Wagner hit a ground-rule double, scoring Vasquez, giving Chesapeake the first lead of the game, 1-0.

Reading did not allow Chesapeake much time with the lead as Nick Dunn hit a solo home run to right field off of Blake Money, tying it up 1-1 in the top of the fourth. The tie did not last long as Leandro Pineda hit a solo home run of his own, giving Reading the 2-1 lead.

The Fightin Phils were able to hold onto the lead through the bottom of the ninth thanks to Chuck King's strong night, including a career-high six strikeouts, along with two shutout innings from Andrew Bechtold. Tommy McCollum took the mound and Max Wagner singled to right field. Creed Williams followed with a single, getting pinch-runner Luis Valdez to second. An RBI single from Adam Retzbach scored Valdez, tying the game 2-2.

The game entered the 10th inning with the score tied 2-2. Reading was not able to add to their score and the Baysox took over in the bottom of the inning. Anthony Servideo began at second and Alfredo Velasquez singled, allowing Servideo to get to third. Jack Dallas (L, 0-1) intentionally walked Reed Trimble, loading the bases. Cole Urman ended the game with an RBI single, scoring Servideo, as the Baysox took game three of the series 3-2. Daniel Loyd (W, 6-2) earned the win for the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox for a doubleheader. RHP Jean Cabrera and RHP Mitch Neunborn will be on the mound for Reading, and they will go opposite RHP Trace Bright and RHP Ryan Long for Chesapeake. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:50 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 18, through Sunday July 27. July 18-20 will feature a matchup against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Friday night will showcase fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Berks Technical Institute. It will also feature an appearance by Swoggle, with VIP tickets available. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring Emergency Responders; and its also a tribute to Margaritaville, with the R-Phils wearing special Margaritaville Jerseys. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 kids get an Alec Bohm R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Rotary House Print Works. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.