Yankees Promote RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz to Double-A Somerset

July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz with the Hudson Valley Renegades

(Somerset Patriots) Pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz with the Hudson Valley Renegades(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted their No. 6 prospect RHP Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz to the Double-A Somerset Patriots.

Rodriguez-Cruz is currently 6-4 with a 2.26 ERA and 99 K over 83.2 IP in 15 games (14 starts) for the 2025 season. He ranks among the Yankees organizational leaders in K (T-2nd), AVG (.174, 2nd), ERA (3rd), WHIP (1.06, 4th), GS (T-5th) and W (T-6th).

Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Yankees acquired Rodriguez-Cruz and future considerations in a trade with Boston for C Carlos Narvaez.

He has a minor league career 17-15 record with 294 K over 267 IP in 63 games (58 starts).

With the addition of Rodriguez-Cruz, the Patriots active roster now includes seven of the Yankees' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.