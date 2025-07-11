Yard Goats Eight-Game Win-Streak vs Sea Dogs Snapped

Portland, Maine - The Yard Goats had their eight-game win-streak against the Portland Sea Dogs snapped as the Red Sox affiliate battled back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Hartford 4-3 on Friday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Juan Guerrero had three hits and drove in two runs for the Yard Goats. Ahbram Liendo cranked a two-run homer while Tyler Miller and Marvin Alcantara drove in a pair of runs in the sixth inning to end the Sea Dogs overall five-game slide. Sea Dogs starter David Sandlin pitched into the seventh inning and allowed three runs on six hits and recorded his fifth win. It was Portland's first win against Hartford since June 3rd. The Yard Goats have the second-best overall record in the Northeast Division at 46-39.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning against Sea Dogs starter and Red Sox prospect David Sandlin. Cole Carrigg walked and advanced to second on a grounder and scored after stealing third base as catcher Brooks Brannon threw the ball into left field, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. The Goats added two runs in the third inning on a two-RBI single by Juan Guerrero to make it 3-0.

The Sea Dogs made it a 3-2 game on a two-run homer by Ahbram Liendo in the fifth inning off Hartford starter Connor Staine. Staine permitted just an infield hit as the only base-runner over the first three innings and worked around two walks in the fourth. Staine went 4-1 innings and allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Portland took a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning with a two out rally against reliever Victor Juarez. Brooks Brannon came up with a double and Tyler Miller knocked him home with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3. After a walk, Marvin Alcantara singled to right field, scoring Miller and giving Portland a 4-3 lead.

Sea Dogs reliever Jack Anderson finished the game and fired 2.2 scoreless innings and allowed just one base-runner on a walk.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine on Saturday night (6:00 PM). RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Connelly Early will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Friday, July 18th (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.







