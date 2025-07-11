Christmas Comes Early for Sea Dogs in 4-3 Win over Yard Goats

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (5-11, 39-44) bested the Hartford Yard Goats (10-6, 46-39) 4-3 on Friday night at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,868 fans, the 13th sellout crowd of the season. With the win, Portland's five game losing streak is snapped. The Sea Dogs moved to 5-11 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Trailing the Yard Goats 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Dogs offense came to life. After a walk was surrendered to Marvin Alcantara, Ahbram Liendo (3) launched a two-run home run which trimmed the Yard Goats lead to 3-2.

Portland took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Brooks Brannon ripped a two-out double to start the rally. The next batter Tyler Miller cranked a game-tying RBI single that scored Brannon from second. After Caden Rose reached on a walk, Alcantara lined an RBI single that scored Miller and gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead.

RHP David Sandlin (5-4, 3.75 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 6.1 innings of three-run ball (two earned) while striking out seven and walking three on six hits. RHP Victor Juarez (5-3, 4.86 ERA) was given the loss, hurling 1.2 innings allowing two runs (all earned) on three hits while walking one and striking out two. RHP Jack Anderson (S,2) received the save posting 2.2 hitless innings of work while registering four strikeouts and a walk.

The Sea Dogs will continue their six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Park tomorrow Saturday, July 12 at 6:00 PM. LHP Connelly Early (6-2, 2.70 ERA) will get the ball for Portland. RHP Blake Adams (4-5, 5.88 ERA) will start on the bump for Hartford.







