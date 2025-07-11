Ducks Snap Skid with Nine Run Explosion

July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks snapped the six game losing streak with a 9-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Holding a one run lead in the bottom of the second, the RubberDucks broke the game open. Back-to-back walks by Michael Turconi and Cooper Ingle followed by Angel Genao reaching on an error, loaded the bases with no outs. Kahlil Watson lined a double into the gap to score two and make it 5-2 Akron. Jorge Burgos then launched a three-run home run into Homerville to make it 8-2 Akron. Guy Lipscomb capped the big inning by singling and coming around to score later in the frame on a Turconi fielder's choice.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm ran into trouble in one inning on Friday. The right-hander allowed four straight hits in the second inning and two runs to score before settling back in to only allow one run and three hits the rest of his night. In total, Denholm worked six innings allowing three runs while striking out four. Tyler Thornton worked a scoreless seventh. Zach Jacobs worked a scoreless eighth and ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron jumped ahead in the bottom of the first on Friday. An Ingle walk followed by back-to-back singles by Genao and Watson made it 1-0 Akron. Later in the inning, Alex Mooney singled with the bases loaded to score Genao and Watson and make it 3-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron's win snapped their season long six game losing streak...Denholm's ninth win ties him with Tommy Mace and Erie's Garrett Burhenn for most in the Eastern League...The RubberDucks offense worked 10 walks in a game for the second time this season and have now worked eight or more walks 10 times this season...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 7,491.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday, July 12 at 7:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.