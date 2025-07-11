Urman's First Double-A Hit Gives Oyster Catchers Walk-Off Win
July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, walked off the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in 10 innings at Prince George's Stadium.
Max Wagner put Chesapeake (5-10, 37-46) in front first in the third when he sliced an RBI ground-rule double off Fightin' Phils starter Chuck King. Wagner went 2-for-3 and has now reached base in five straight games.
Reading (6-9, 31-52) fought back in the fourth when Nick Dunn and Leandro Pineda each hit solo home runs.
Blake Money got the ball for the Baysox and went four innings, giving up just two runs while striking out eight. He has now recorded at least seven strikeouts in each of his last three appearances.
The Baysox bullpen combined for six shutout frames. Raúl Alcantara threw three shutout innings and struck out four while Gerald Ogando and Daniel Lloyd (W, 6-2) combined for three shutout innings.
Down by one in the ninth, Chesapeake opened the inning with singles from Wagner and Creed Willems. Adam Retzbach grounded another single back up the middle, tying the game at two and sending it to extra innings.
Lloyd pitched a scoreless 10th and stranded the go-ahead Reading run at second.
In the bottom half, with two outs and the bases loaded, Cole Urman came in for his first at-bat of the game. He lined a single down the left-field line off Jack Dallas (L, 0-1), giving the Baysox a walk-off win. This was Urman's first hit of his Double-A career.
It's the 10th extra inning win and the fourth walk-off win for the Baysox this season. The Baysox are tied with High-A Quad Cities for the most extra innings wins in full-season Minor League Baseball this year.
The series continues tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium with a doubleheader. In game one, Chesapeake will send Trace Bright (1-6, 5.50) to the mound against Jean Cabrera (3-4, 3.61) for Reading. The second game will feature Ryan Long (2-5, 4.70) for the Baysox against Mitch Neunborn (3-2, 3.35) for Reading. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
