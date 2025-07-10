Baysox Split Doubleheader with Fightin' Phils Behind Explosive Game One Win

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, split a doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.

In game one, Chesapeake's (4-10, 35-46) offense exploded in an 8-0 win. The second batter of the bottom of the first, Reed Trimble, launched a two-run homer to right. On the very next pitch, Creed Willems also left the yard, making it 3-0. Willems now has a hit in five of his last six games.

In the second, the Baysox continued their success against Reading (6-8, 31-50) starter Koyo Aoyagi (L, 0-2) and added one more run with a Trimble RBI single. Carter Young tacked on another with a sacrifice fly in the third.

The Baysox plated three more in the fourth when Enrique Bradfield Jr. hit an RBI double, Trimble hit a sacrifice fly, and Adam Retzbach hit his eighth home run of the year. Trimble finished with four RBI in game one.

Starter Levi Wells threw four shutout innings and struck out six. He has allowed more than two earned runs just once this year and has yet to give up more than three.

Nick Richmond (W, 1-0) entered in relief and tossed a scoreless inning in his season debut, helping secure the win.

In game two, Reading got to Baysox starter Trey Gibson (L, 2-2) early, scoring three times in the third inning. Alex Binelas drove in two with a single and Nick Dunn plated one more with a double.

Reading starter Griff McGarry and Andrew Walling (W, 1-3) combined for six innings of one-run ball, striking out eight.

Chesapeake answered in the fourth when Willems scored on a wild pitch. They eventually loaded the bases but could not score.

The Fightin Phils blew it open in the fifth, plating six runs, thanks in part to Cade Fergus' grand slam. Reading eventually won game two 9-1 to secure a split.

Game three of the series is scheduled for tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium. The Baysox will send Blake Money (1-2, 7.02) to the mound against Chuck King (4-3, 4.64) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

