Lombard Jr.'s Sorcerous Plays Cast Patriots Sixth-Straight Win on Thursday

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots shortstop George Lombard Jr.

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game three of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Thursday by a score of 1-0.

Somerset picked up its sixth shutout win of the season. The Patriots won their sixth game in a row. Somerset improves to 14-1 against New Hampshire this season.

RHP Trent Sellers (5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K) made his team-leading 15th start of the season and did not factor into the decision. Sellers has struck out at least five batters in each of his last four starts.

RHP Bailey Dees (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) collected his fifth win of the season in his 17th outing of the season.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

Since 5/11 @AKR, Diaz has thrown 21.1 IP over which he has allowed 7 H, 1 R, 9 BB and recorded 20 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.42 ERA, a 0.75 WHIP and a .103 BAA. Diaz's 0.42 ERA since 5/11 is the best mark in the Eastern League among pitchers with 20+ IP (A. Magno - ERI, 0.38 ERA).

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, RBI, K) made a web gem in the top of the eighth and drove in the game-winning run on a single in the bottom of the eighth.

Since Lombard Jr. debuted in Double-A on 5/6 @AKR, Lombard Jr. leads the Patriots in R (38), BB (34) and SB (14). Lombard Jr. ranks second in OBP (.331), fourth in OPS (.633) and fifth in AVG (.203) and SLG (.302).

