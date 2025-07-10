Sens Shut out Erie in Matinee at FNB Field
July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators rode strong pitching and timely hitting to a 4-0 shutout win over the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday afternoon at FNB Field.
The game started as a pitcher's duel with neither team able to break through in the early innings. Riley Cornelio set the tone for Harrisburg, tossing five scoreless, hitless frames while striking out five. The Sens' bats came alive in the bottom of the third when Cayden Wallace ripped a triple to left center field, scoring Phillip Glasser to give Harrisburg a 1-0 lead.
The Senators added insurance in the fifth, scoring twice on a double play and a passed ball to extend their lead to 3-0. Joe Naranjo capped the scoring in the seventh with an RBI single, driving in Glasser for Harrisburg's fourth run of the afternoon.
The bullpen was lights out, with Dustin Saenz, Erick Mejia, and Junior Santos combining for four shutout innings to seal the win.
