Rojas Strikes out 10 in Five Scoreless as Fisher Cats Fall, 1-0

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Despite a 10-strikeout performance from starter Kendry Rojas, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-10, 34-50) fell to the Somerset Patriots (10-5, 45-39) at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday night, 1-0. Neither team scored until the Patriots plated the game's only run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a ground ball to center field by shortstop George Lombard Jr.

In his second Double-A start, Rojas (TOR No. 8, MLB Pipeline) held Somerset off the scoreboard through five innings and didn't allow a run on two hits with no walks and a new season-high 10 strikeouts. Reliever Nate Garkow struck out a pair in two scoreless innings. New Hampshire's Conor Larkin (L, 3-3) struck out a batter and issued a walk before he allowed back-to-back hits and the game's only run.

Tonight's top takeaways:

RHP Kendry Rojas fans season high 10 batters in second Double-A start

New Hampshire 0-for-5 RISP, 1-for-18 in the three losses to Somerset this week

3B Charles McAdoo's on-base streak ends at 29 consecutive games

Rojas' 10 punchouts were the most by a Fisher Cats pitcher since Devereaux Harrison fanned 10 on July 19, 2024, in Harrisburg. Garkow has allowed one earned run in 14-2/3 innings pitched in 10 games in Double-A with 21 strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 0.61.

Somerset starter Trent Sellers paced Rojas with 5-1/3 scoreless innings pitched, allowing one hit and four walks with six strikeouts. Reliever Bailey Dees (W, 5-4) grabbed the win with 2-2/3 scoreless, hitless innings with a pair of punchouts. Righty Indigo Diaz (S, 2) surrendered a double and a walk but stranded the potential game-tying and go-ahead runners at first and second.

New Hampshire and Somerset continue their series with a 7:05 PM EDT first pitch on Friday night. Blue Jays No. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2, 2.90 ERA) gets the start for the Fisher Cats, and lefty Ben Shields (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will make his third start for the Patriots this season.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18 and welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The New Hampshire Space Potatoes touch down for the second time of their three scheduled appearances on Friday, July 18 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Christmas in July is Saturday, July 19, a ballpark experience that includes postgame fireworks.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







