Squirrels Win Sixth Straight, Move into Tie for First
July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
AKRON, Ohio - John Michael Bertrand threw seven scoreless innings and Jairo Pomares hit a three-run homer to lift the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night at Canal Park.
The Flying Squirrels (30-52-1, 9-6 second half) won their sixth straight game and moved into a tie for first place in the Southwest Division's second-half standings with their third win this week against the RubberDucks (50-33, 7-8).
Bertrand (Win, 4-7) allowed two hits in his seven scoreless innings on 80 pitches. He was replaced in the eighth by Dylan Hecht, who struck out two in a scoreless frame.
In the top of the first, Diego Velasquez led off with a double and later scored on a single by Adrian Sugastey to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against RubberDucks starter Dylan DeLucia (Loss, 3-3).
Justin Wishkoski led off the second with a double and scored on a single by Velasquez to open a 2-0 lead.
In the third, Wishkoski hit a two-out RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, Jairo Pomares launched a three-run homer to right, his team-leading ninth of the year, to stretch the advantage to 6-0.
Helcris Olivarez pitched the ninth inning allowed a hit with three walks to plate Akron's only run of the game.
The series continues on Friday night. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (4-9, 7.36) will start for Richmond countered by Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (8-4, 2.69). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park.
The Flying Squirrels next homestand begins Friday, July 18 against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
