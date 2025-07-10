July 10, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS GROUNDED BY YARD GOATS 3-2 Ahbram Liendo led off the third inning with a ground-rule double and later scored on an RBI single from Mikey Romero to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. Hartford tied the game in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice fly. After the Yard Goats went up 3-1, the Sea Dogs attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. The first batter Allan Castro got on base on a hit-by-pitch and then moved to second when Zach Ehrhard drew a walk. A sacrifice bunt from Max Ferguson moved both runners into scoring position. In the ensuing at-bat, a groundout to first base allowed Castro to score which cut the Sea Dogs deficit to 3-2.

SEA DOGS LOVE AN EARLY JUMP Portland is scoring the majority of their runs in the first inning this season. They have scored 45 first-inning runs while they have scored the least in the ninth inning (20). The Sea Dogs are holding opponents to just 27 runs in the first inning.

CASTRO TAKES HOME PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS (6/30-7/6) Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 30-July 6. In those six games, he hit a league-best .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, one home run, 12 RBI, and five runs scored. In 48 games this season, Castro is currently hitting .291 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 24 RBI. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number 13 prospect in the Red Sox organization. This marks the third consecutive week that a Sea Dogs player has taken home an award. Connelly Early earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors (6/23-6/28), and David Sandlin took home the award twice this season (6/16-6/24, 5/26-6/1). Additionally, former Sea Dogs' infielder Blaze Jordan earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors (and Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May.

"DOES IT HAVE HITS IN IT?" - MIKEY ROMERO Sea Dogs middle infielder Mikey Romero has been red-hot from the dish, currently riding a 10 game on-base streak (June 27-present) with four of those games being mulit-hit performances. In his last five games, Romero is hitting .227 (5-for-22) with one home run, and five RBI. The former first round pick (24th overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB draft makes choices in his life based upon if it has hits in it. A walk-up song, a certain outfit, what he eats or listens to pregame, he will change parts of his lifestyle based upon his performance at the plate. As for right now... if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 10, 2021 - Ronaldo Hernandez hit a grand slam in the second inning of a 8-2 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats.

ON THE MOUND LHP Payton Tolle makes his second start of the season (3rd appearance) sporting an 0-0 record with a 2.00 ERA. The southpaw has tallied 17 strikeouts over 9.0 innings of work while only surrendering three hits, two earned runs, and a walk. He last appeared on July 4, tossing 4.0 innings of one-run ball in relief while striking out eight batters. Tolle is currently holding opponents to a .103 AVG. In his Double-A debut in Binghamton on June 28, he struck out nine batters over five innings of work while surrendering a run.







