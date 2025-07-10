SeaWolves Stymied by Senators in Matinee Loss

The SeaWolves (9-6, 54-30 overall) managed just one hit in a 4-0 loss to Harrisburg (5-10, 39-45) on Thursday.

Kenny Serwa allowed a two-out, RBI triple to Cayden Wallace in the third inning, giving Harrisburg a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Harrisburg loaded the bases with nobody out again Serwa. Seaver King singled, Phillip Glasser walked, and Wallace singled to put three runners on. Paul Witt hit into a double play, which scored King and sent Glasser to third. Wallace then scored on a passed ball by Eliezer Alfonzo, making it 3-0.

Serwa (L, 4-3) lasted five innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits. Serwa walked two and struck out two.

Erie did not get a hit in five innings against Harrisburg starter Riley Cornelio (W, 3-1), who walked four and struck out five. Dustin Saenz allowed a single to Josue Briceño in the sixth, which turned out to be Erie's lone hit.

Joe Naranjo's two-out RBI single in the seventh against Andrew Magno made it 4-0.

The SeaWolves and Harrisburg Senators continue their series at FNB Field on Friday at 7:00 p.m. with Troy Watson facing Hyun-il Choi.

